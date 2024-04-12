Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 30,579 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 978.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18.
BWX Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
