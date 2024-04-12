Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,312 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $130.86 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

