Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 97.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 23.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 11,253,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,141 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

