Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

