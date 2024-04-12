Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 281,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

