Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $208.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $208.49. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

