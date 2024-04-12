SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 14th.

SDI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18.

About SDI

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

