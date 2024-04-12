Scotiabank Boosts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to $7.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.