Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.74 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Saul Centers by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saul Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

