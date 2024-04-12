Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 241,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,592. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

