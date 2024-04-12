Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 949,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 181,516 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,553,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.