Sapient Capital LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total transaction of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.54. 93,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,019. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

