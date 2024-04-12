Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,208,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $550.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

