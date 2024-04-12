Sapient Capital LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 204,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

