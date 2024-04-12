Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,743 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 844,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

