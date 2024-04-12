Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.63 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 217,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

GDX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,676,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,058,295. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

