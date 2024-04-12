Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,109 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $440.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,354,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,554,711. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

