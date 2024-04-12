Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,344 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. 190,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.