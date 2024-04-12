Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.80

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.80 and traded as high as $59.16. Sanmina shares last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 463,696 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

