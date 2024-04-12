Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

DIS opened at $117.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

