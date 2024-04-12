Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,691 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $299.15 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

