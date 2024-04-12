Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $241.06 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.25.
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
