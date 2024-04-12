Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $241.06 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.25.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.