Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 79 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $628.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

