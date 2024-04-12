Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,347 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 61,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

