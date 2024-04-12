Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.18 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

