Sandy Spring Bank Has $20.99 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $467.79 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

