Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.