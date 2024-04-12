Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

