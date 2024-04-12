Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

