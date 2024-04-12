Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $295.23 and last traded at $295.90. Approximately 817,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,478,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.15.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.77.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 135.4% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.