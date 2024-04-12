Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM opened at $0.39 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

