RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.75 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

