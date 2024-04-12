RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $108.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in RPM International by 404.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

