Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 73.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 703,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 297,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

