Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

CarMax Stock Down 9.2 %

KMX stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

