Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.58.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,507 in the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

