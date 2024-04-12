Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $21.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

