Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,409. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

