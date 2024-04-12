Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 30,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,412. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TNL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

