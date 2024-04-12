Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.55. 265,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

