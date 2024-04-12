Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Bancroft Fund worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 5,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

