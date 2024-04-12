Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 77,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.