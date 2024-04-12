Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 17,938 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 481.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,798. The company has a market capitalization of $301.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

