Roth Capital Comments on Vizsla Silver Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

