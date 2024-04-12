Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.73.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

