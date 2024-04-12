Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $322.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $330.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $288.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

