Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,950,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,539,621. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 41.8% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 52,773 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 444,825 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

