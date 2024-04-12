Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

