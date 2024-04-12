Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

