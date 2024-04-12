Reviewing RealReal (REAL) & Its Rivals

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RealReal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 117 473 381 5 2.28

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 31.20%. Given RealReal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.07 RealReal Competitors $1.88 billion $28.19 million 8.51

This table compares RealReal and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -25.31% -47.75% -5.29%

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

